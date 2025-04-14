Synovus Financial Corp Sells 709 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $497.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $545.49 and a 200-day moving average of $571.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

