Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

TISCY remained flat at $11.07 on Monday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363. Taisei has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

