Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Position Lessened by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 817,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,787 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $145,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,335,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,372,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,212,000 after purchasing an additional 825,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,841,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after purchasing an additional 318,261 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $163.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $110.09 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

