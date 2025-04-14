TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) is LFL Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

LFL Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 13.8% of LFL Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LFL Advisers LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $35,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $188.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $127.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

