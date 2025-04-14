The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,200 shares, an increase of 2,141.0% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,674,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Crypto Price Performance
Shares of CRCW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,503. Crypto has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Crypto Company Profile
