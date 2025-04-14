The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,200 shares, an increase of 2,141.0% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,674,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crypto Price Performance

Shares of CRCW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,503. Crypto has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Company does not have significant operations. It was previously involved in the provision of consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies, for the building of technological infrastructure, and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The Crypto Company is based in Malibu, California.

