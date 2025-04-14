The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target to $8.50

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE WT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.27. 440,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.26. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. Analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other WisdomTree news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,711.02. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WT. Quarry LP grew its stake in WisdomTree by 1,778.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in WisdomTree by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

