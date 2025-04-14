Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson Purchases 77 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson bought 77 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$173.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,375.67.

Peter J. Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 2.6 %

TSE TRI opened at C$239.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of C$205.67 and a one year high of C$260.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$247.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$237.52.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a C$255.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$266.50.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

