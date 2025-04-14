TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.40. TMC the metals shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 5,443,764 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Friday, March 28th.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $836.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($20.18) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 353,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $587,145.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,890.22. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in TMC the metals by 32.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Articles

