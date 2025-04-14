TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Posts Earnings Results

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 31.29%.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Up 16.7 %
TOMZ traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $0.82. 56,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,377. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.13.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
