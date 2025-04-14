TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Posts Earnings Results

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 31.29%.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Up 16.7 %

TOMZ traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $0.82. 56,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,377. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.13.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

