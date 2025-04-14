Top Cannabis Stocks To Consider – April 11th

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises, Tilray, Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, and Indivior are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares issued by companies that cultivate, produce, and distribute cannabis and cannabis-related products. These stocks offer investors exposure to the legal cannabis industry, which is subject to regulatory risks and evolving market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (BCAN)

NASDAQ:BCAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 202,290,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,513. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 10,730,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,495,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.88. Tilray has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 93,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,626. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $138.35.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 68,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,596. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

INDV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 248,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. Indivior has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $20.67.

