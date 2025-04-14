Top Defense Stocks To Research – April 13th

Citigroup, Boeing, and General Electric are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that manufacture or provide services related to military equipment, technology, and defense systems. They are generally linked to government spending on national security and are considered by some investors to offer stability during periods of geopolitical uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.73. 24,756,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,432,164. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $156.95. 8,802,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,020,386. The company has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.94.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,490,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.36 and its 200 day moving average is $186.59. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $146.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21.

