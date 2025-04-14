Top Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today – April 14th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Apple, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, Amazon.com, and ProShares UltraPro QQQ are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to the shares of companies with a large market capitalization, typically recognized as having a market value in the billions of dollars. These companies are usually well-established with stable earnings, making their stocks less volatile compared to small or mid cap stocks, and they are often favored by conservative investors seeking steady growth and dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.27. The company had a trading volume of 210,010,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,916,616. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.38. The stock had a trading volume of 80,576,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,457,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $808.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.19 and a 200 day moving average of $323.57. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.87. The company had a trading volume of 79,082,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,873,208. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $459.15. 33,806,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,784,426. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR traded up $4.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.53. The stock had a trading volume of 104,589,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,626,528. The company has a market capitalization of $219.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $2.93 on Monday, reaching $181.94. 35,931,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,586,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.54. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $50.22. 127,693,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,913,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $93.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TQQQ

Further Reading