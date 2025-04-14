Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$42.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TXG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.08.
In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Caroline Donally bought 1,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$27,908.00. Also, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total value of C$162,898.31. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
