Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,814 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. CL King raised nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

