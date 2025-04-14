Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in LPL Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,454,000 after buying an additional 805,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,635,000 after purchasing an additional 276,166 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,115,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,290,000 after purchasing an additional 405,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $311.42 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $384.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.83.

In related news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

