Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.39.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $349.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.48 and a 200 day moving average of $330.98. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -179.20 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.41 and a 52-week high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.