Townsquare Capital LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,482,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,885,000 after acquiring an additional 386,430 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 506,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 416,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $73.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

