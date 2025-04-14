Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 14,152 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,988,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,176,000 after purchasing an additional 291,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,636,000 after buying an additional 500,581 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $69.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

