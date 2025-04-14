Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives GBX 442 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 442 ($5.78).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trainline from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 485 ($6.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Trainline alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trainline

Trainline Stock Performance

Trainline Company Profile

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 281.40 ($3.68) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 302.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 356.34. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 452.40 ($5.92). The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68.

(Get Free Report

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.