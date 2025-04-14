Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.41 Million Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nutanix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,410. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610,592 shares of company stock worth $417,628,260 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.