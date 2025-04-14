Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 620 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.8 %

DT stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.