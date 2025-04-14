Tribune Investment Group LP Acquires New Stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Tribune Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000. Everus comprises about 2.4% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $16,241,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth $3,167,000.

Get Everus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,687.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $214,756.92. This represents a 30.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Ryan purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,562.56. The trade was a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Everus from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everus

Everus Trading Up 1.3 %

ECG opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $77.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.