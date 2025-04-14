Tribune Investment Group LP Invests $10.23 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Tribune Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 190,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,226,000. International Paper makes up approximately 5.7% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,327,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 878,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,686,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.