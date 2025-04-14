Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.44, but opened at $20.96. Triple Flag Precious Metals shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 54,712 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFPM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -195.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Further Reading

