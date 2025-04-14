TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 23,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 220,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

TriStar Gold Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$33.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

