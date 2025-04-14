Truist Financial Cuts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $30.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. Polaris has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Polaris by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

