Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Price

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $155.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.85% from the stock’s previous close.

WLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Westlake from $134.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Westlake in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

NYSE:WLK opened at $90.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.41 and a 1-year high of $161.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 33.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Westlake by 10,113.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Westlake by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

