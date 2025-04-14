Truist Financial Lowers Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $64.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Acushnet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLF opened at $61.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.65. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $445.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.83 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,985.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

