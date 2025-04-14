Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 1,339 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE MFC opened at $28.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

