Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 24,021 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $92,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VB opened at $205.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.59 and a 200-day moving average of $239.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

