Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 2,140 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.47 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.