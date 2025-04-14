Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

UNP opened at $218.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.