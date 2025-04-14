Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at Barclays

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $715.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s previous close.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

TYL traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $572.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,056. The business’s 50-day moving average is $590.08 and its 200-day moving average is $595.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,190,000 after buying an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,768,000 after buying an additional 71,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,465,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

