U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 31,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.52.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

