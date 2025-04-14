UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Acquired by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180,300 shares during the quarter. UiPath accounts for approximately 5.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $178,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of UiPath by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in UiPath by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $10.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.04. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

