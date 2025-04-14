UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 90.1% in March

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UOL Group Stock Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS UOLGY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.80. 6,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,836. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

