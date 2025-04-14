UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Time to Buy?

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 2,196,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,839,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get UWM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UWMC

UWM Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.64.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $560.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. UWM’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.