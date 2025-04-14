Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 5,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 539,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Uxin Trading Up 12.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $755.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

