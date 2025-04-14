Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading 11.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 7,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 36,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Valneva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valneva

Valneva Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $566.39 million, a PE ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Valneva by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.