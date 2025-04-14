Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $170,000 Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 195,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TU stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2829 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.53%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

