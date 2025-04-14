Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 0.1% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in MSCI by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total transaction of $2,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,542,084.75. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $542.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $562.15 and its 200-day moving average is $586.85. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MSCI from $623.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $646.58.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

