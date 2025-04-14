Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $462.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.55. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 5 Highly Rated Dividends With 50% Upside According to Analysts
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Oracle Stock: Resilient, Undervalued, and Ready to Rebound
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks With Explosive Sales Growth and Strong Cash Flow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.