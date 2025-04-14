Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $462.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.55. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.