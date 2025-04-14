Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 1,551,712 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,551,712 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises about 0.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $24.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI

About Rogers Communications

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.