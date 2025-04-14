Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 403 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 255,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,178,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 594,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.