Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 98,973 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,973 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 724.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Fortis by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE:FTS opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

