VanEck Semiconductor ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 171,254 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 103,425 put options.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $201.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,386,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,817. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.66. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

