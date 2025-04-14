Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Dagco Inc.

Dagco Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Dagco Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $184.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

