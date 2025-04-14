Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

