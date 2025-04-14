Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $69,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after buying an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757,301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

