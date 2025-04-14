Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

VV opened at $245.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $282.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.8888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

